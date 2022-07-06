Joe Rogan says he refused to interview Donald Trump multiple times: 'I don't want to help him'

Joe Rogan is back in the headlines for using another "N" word: No.

In a recent interview on Lex Fridman's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience host revealed that he has declined several opportunities to interview former President Donald Trump.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," Rogan said. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

While calling Trump "an existential threat to democracy itself," Rogan also denounced people he says "felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him."

Joe Rogan Joe Rogan | Credit: Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

Fridman, an AI researcher working at MIT, went on to predict that Trump would eventually be a guest on Rogan's podcast, pointing out that the host has a history of bringing on controversial guests with whom he doesn't necessarily agree, like Kanye West, for example.

"Yeah, but Kanye's an artist," Rogan retorted. "Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn't change the course of our country."

When Rogan said he believes Trump will run again in 2024, Fridman asked the podcast host if he thinks the 45th president stands a chance at winning.

"Well, he's running against a dead man, you know?" he said, referring to the current president, Joe Biden. "I mean, [Joe] Biden shakes hands with people that aren't even there when he gets off stage. I think he's seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. I mean, he's — if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every f---ing talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."