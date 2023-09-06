Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner speak out about divorce for first time: 'This is a united decision'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially speaking out about their divorce.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 34, and former Game of Thrones star, 27, posted a joint statement about their decision to go their separate ways on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday. They have also turned off comments on their posts.

"A statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'" they wrote. "'There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.'"

Their statement comes less than a day after the news that Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the filing reportedly states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," and that they had both signed a prenuptial agreement.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 and then threw a larger ceremony the following month in Sarrians, France, with Turner's Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams serving as her maid of honor.

The pair, who sold their Miami home earlier this year, share two children.

