Joe Jonas reportedly hires divorce lawyer after 4 years of marriage to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has hired a divorce lawyer after 4 years of marriage to Sophie Turner, PEOPLE reports.

The couple who tied the knot in 2019 — with a secret Las Vegas ceremony followed by an elegant Paris wedding — have two children together. Earlier this year, they sold the Miami home that they purchased together in 2022.

A source told TMZ that the couple have had "serious problems" for the past six months. While some eagle-eyed fans have spotted paparazzi pictures of Jonas without his wedding ring, other images — including those recently posted to his official Instagram page — see the ring on his finger.

The couple have also been pictured together recently, including Turner's attendance at the Yankee Stadium Jonas Brothers tour kickoff. She notably wore a bracelet referencing Taylor Swift's "Mr. Perfectly Fine," a skewering breakup track rumored to be about Joe Jonas.

Jonas and Turner first stepped out as a couple in 2016. Rumors of their relationship emerged when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2016, according to PEOPLE. The duo dated for about a year before they officially announced their engagement with corresponding Instagram posts in the fall of 2017, each sharing an image of Turner's dazzling pear-shaped engagement ring.

"I said yes," the Game of Thrones star captioned the photo, while the Jonas Brothers singer wrote, "She said yes."

Their first wedding came hours after they appeared together at the 2019 Billboard Awards. Meant to be a private ceremony, news of their marriage quickly leaked on social media when it was accidentally live-streamed by Diplo. The main event came a month later, with the couple throwing an elegant Paris wedding. Turner's former co-star and real-life best friend Maisie Williams served as her maid of honor.

Turner and Jonas have two children together who they have largely kept out of the public eye. They welcomed Willa, their first daughter, in July 2020. Turner gave birth to their second child, whose name they've kept a complete secret, in July 2022. The former child stars have made a point of asking fans not to share photos of their children, who they would like to raise outside the pressures of fame.

