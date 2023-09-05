Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing after 4 years of marriage

A filing from the Jonas Brothers band member says his marriage to the Game of Thrones star is "irretrievably broken."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways.

The Jonas Brothers musician has filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star after four years of marriage, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Jonas' filing in Miami reportedly states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," and also clarifies that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, started dating in 2016 and were engaged a year later. They initially wed in a small, informal service in Las Vegas in May 2019, then had a larger ceremony the following month in Sarrians, France. Jonas and Turner, who have two children together, purchased a home in Miami in 2022 but sold the property earlier this year.

Amid recent reports that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, the musician repeatedly posted photos of himself wearing his wedding ring, and kept his wedding band on during Jonas Brothers performances.

Turner notably starred in the music video for the Jonas Brothers' comeback single "Sucker" in March 2019 alongside Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, the spouses of Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Last month, Turner posted on Instagram about attending a Jonas Brothers concert in New York, and included a photo of a wristband that appeared to reference Taylor Swift's "Mr. Perfectly Fine," a song purportedly written about Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers recently embarked on a world tour that will extend until June 2024. Turner meanwhile is set to star in the British drama series Joan, in which she will play a jewel thief in the 1980s.

