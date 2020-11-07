Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in presidential election, celebrities react with jubilance

The results are in; enough of them, anyway. Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th President of the United States, having accumulated enough electoral votes to prevail over incumbent President Donald Trump. All major news networks called the race for Biden Saturday morning after projecting his win in Pennsylvania, the final state needed to put him over the top. Celebrities were predictably ecstatic.

Hollywood poured out its jubilation in various forms on social media in the wake of the announcement. Some, like John Legend, took a fairly straightforward approach. "Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris!" Legend wrote. Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times."

Others, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, opted for an appropriate gif:

John Mulaney followed up on his famous "horse in the hospital" bit from his Kid Gorgeous Netflix special:

And elsewhere, Spike Lee joined celebrations on the streets of New York, popping a bottle of champagne and dancing with a joyful public.

Meanwhile, several stars expressed their excitement at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president in American history. "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character," wrote Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won several Emmys for playing Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO series. Added Keke Palmer, "MY VP IS A BLACK WOMAN!"

Biden himself wrote, "America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Harris added, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

And before the race was even called, Trump continued to assert his baseless claim that he had actually prevailed in the election, showing no signs of conceding.

But as always, Jordan Peele perhaps put it best:

Biden had looked likely to prevail for a few days before the race was officially called, pulling ahead of Trump in several key states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, as vote-counting continued. In the coming days, those states will continue to tabulate ballots and solidify Biden's expected win, while Trump is expected to challenge the results in court.

See more celebrities' reactions below.