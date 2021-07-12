Jodie Turner-Smith robbed of jewelry worth over €10,000 in Cannes hotel room burglary: Reports

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly been robbed of valuable jewelry, including her mother's wedding ring, after burglars broke into her hotel room in Cannes on Friday.

Turner-Smith, who was in town for the premiere of her new film After Yang, was at breakfast when burglars broke into her hotel room at the Marriott and stole jewels worth over €10,000, sources told Variety.

On Sunday, Turner-Smith referred to the incident, tweeting, "Didn't think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are…"

The actress was immediately moved from the Marriott to the Majestic hotel a few blocks away and was given a large security detail, which has been accompanying her everywhere, according to Variety. Concerns about Turner-Smith's safety were heightened as she was reportedly in Cannes with her 1-year-old daughter, whom she and husband Joshua Jackson welcomed last April.

It's been speculated that the Cannes first-timer may have been targeted after wearing items from the Gucci High Jewelry line on the red carpet Thursday night. Although the jewelry was immediately returned after the premiere, thieves may have broken into Turner-Smith's room believing the items were still there.

Cannes 2021 Red Carpet Jodie Turner-Smith | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

According to local French publication Nice-Matin, there were no signs of forced entry on the hotel room's door, which is accessed using a magnetic key card, and an investigation is underway.

Representatives for Turner-Smith did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.