The Full House star spotlighted community activism and police violence after a clip of LAPD officers shoving her to the ground went viral.

Jodie Sweetin is doing well after she was shoved to the ground by police during a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The Full House star spoke to Access Hollywood following the incident on Saturday, sharing that the incident occurred while she and other demonstrators peacefully marched through the highway. Sweetin said she did not want to make the larger issue at hand about her. "We were passionate about using our First Amendment right to protest and to speak our voice and speak up for our rights," she said.

"We were being calm and as peaceful as possible and, you know, things happen," Sweetin continued. "But at the end of the day, I keep saying I don't want to make this about me. If people are bothered by what they saw, I hope that they reach out and start doing some work in the communities for police violence here." Sweetin said she has "seen a lot worse" during her time working among the community.

"If I can bring attention to that, then that's the whole point," she said.

After the incident with the Los Angeles Police Department, Sweetin said she and demonstrators marched for another four to five hours through the streets downtown. The actress and activist said she has an "obligation" to raise awareness about what's going on in the world given her public platform.

In the viral video shared by photographer Michael Ade on Instagram, the LAPD could be seen shoving Sweetin, causing her to trip over a curb and land on the concrete. In a statement issued to EW following the incident, Sweetin said she was "extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up" to "peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court." She added, "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (12374651bb) Jodie Sweetin The Art Of Protest at 24th Annual Dances with Films Film Festival, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA - 27 Aug 2021 Jodie Sweetin | Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Across the country, demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, which put an end to federal protections of abortion rights put in place in 1973. The ruling now leaves abortion laws up to the state. Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and West Virginia stopped offering services after Friday's ruling, per the AP.