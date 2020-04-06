J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' after experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Image zoom Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

J.K. Rowling says she may have contracted the coronavirus and found a specific home remedy that helped her symptoms.

The Harry Potter author tweeted that "for last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested)," but that she used a specific technique recommended by her doctor husband, Neil Murray, which she shared in a YouTube video from doctors at a U.K. hospital.

She also said that she has "fully recovered" and thanked fans for their good wishes.

Rowling is one of a number of celebrities and public figures who have spoken out in recent weeks after testing positive for coronavirus or experiencing similar symptoms, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Sara Bareilles, and Andy Cohen.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

