Jessica Chastain threw up in her mouth and kissed costar during A Doll's House

"This is really gross," the Zero Dark Thirty actress warned in the understatement of the year.

Jessica Chastain has something to get off her chest.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Chastain revealed a truly sickening story about her Tony-nominated performance in A Doll's House when hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes asked about the worst thing that happened on stage during her time with the production.

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed. This is really gross, what I'm gonna tell you guys," Chastain warned. "I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!"

A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain Jessica Chastain in 'A Doll's House' on Broadway | Credit: Courtesy of A Doll’s House

Explaining that she didn't know if it happened because she was nervous, "I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened." And the show went on... even when she had to get up close and personal with a costar immediately following her explosive incident: "I had to kiss someone! Yes! It was a nightmare and I couldn't explain," Chastain said.

Describing the kiss is typically more of a "sensual" sort of kiss, she clarified, "That night it was definitely a closed mouth kiss."

Chastain's constant presence on stage during the performance meant she couldn't tell anyone what had happened until the show had finished for the night. "The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'you guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.'"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.