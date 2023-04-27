Jerry Springer, legendary talk-show host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the legendary talk show host, broadcast journalist, and former mayor of Cincinnati, has died. He was 79.

The TV star died peacefully at his home in Chicago on Thursday morning following a brief illness, Bradley Singer, a representative for Springer, confirmed to EW.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the Springer family, said in a statement. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on."

Jerry Springer Jerry Springer | Credit: Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Springer is best known for hosting his dramatic syndicated talk show The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 to 2018. The series saw Springer mediate contentious conflicts between couples, friends, and family members, which often culminated in physical altercations that had to be stopped by the show's security team. The salacious series, which received stellar ratings, memorably featured its audience members chanting, "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" upon the host's entrance each episode.

Springer was born on February 13, 1944 in the London Underground's Highgate station, which at the time had been converted into a bomb shelter amid World War II. At age four, he and his family immigrated to the U.S. and settled in the New York City borough of Queens. While studying political science at Tulane University, Springer kick-started his broadcast career by hosting his own segment at a local college radio station. He served as a political writer and commentator throughout his career and recently covered the 2016 presidential election for ITV's breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

Springer furthered his higher education by receiving a law degree from Northwestern University. Three years later, he began his political career at the age of 27 as a member of the Cincinnati City Council in 1971. He ended up resigning in 1974 due to "very personal family considerations," but later admitted to soliciting sex workers and paying them in personal checks, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. Springer won back his seat the following year and went on to eventually serve as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 until 1978.

Throughout his political career, Springer also practiced law as a partner at the Grinker, Sudman & Springer law firm from 1973 until 1986. His legal background would aid him in later hosting his own syndicated reality court show, Judge Jerry, from 2019 until 2022.

He also appeared on also made cameos in numerous films, like 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and television shows, including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Simpsons, and The X-Files. Springer's hosting credits also include the dating game show Baggage, The Price is Right Live!, and America's Got Talent. He also hosted his own podcast, The Jerry Springer Podcast, from 2015 to 2022.

Singer said Springer's family is asking that "in lieu of flowers, you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization."

Quoting Springer's closing words for his talk show, he added, "As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"