"He got hit by the car, broke all the bones in both of his legs. Saved my life."

Jeremy Strong says his father, the anti-Logan Roy, threw himself in front of a car to save him when he was 8

Jeremy Strong may have earned plaudits and awards for playing a character with some of the worst daddy issues in television history, but he's not drawing from personal experience.

The Succession star recalled how very unlike Logan Roy his own father was with a story of true selfless paternal love — and no threat of blackmail in return — in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Jeremy Strong Jeremy Strong | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When Strong was 8 years old, his father, David Strong, threw himself in front a speeding car, saving his son's life.

"There was a car coming, like, 40 miles an hour that wasn't slowing down for the traffic light," Strong told journalist Ben Mankiewicz. "So, he picked me up and he threw me outta the way. And he got hit by the car, broke all the bones in both of his legs. Saved my life."

On Succession, Strong plays Kendall Roy, the upwardly failing middle son of Brian Cox's stern, currently dead Logan Roy. Sure, Kendall loved his father, but he also deeply resented him and tried to overthrow him on multiple occasions.

That he can portray such a hateful, resentful son comes as a bit of a surprise to a man some have called a Method actor.

"I don't think I understand how I have access to that relationship," Strong admitted. "There's not some hidden trauma in my life or my background."

Of all people, Jeremy Strong would know that it's all just:

Check out Strong's Sunday Morning interview below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.

Related content: