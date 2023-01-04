Jeremy Renner was helping stuck family member when he was run over by snow plow, police say

The Washoe Country Sheriff's office also said that the Hawkeye actor was conscious at the time first responders arrived on scene.

Authorities are shedding new light on the snow plow accident that has left Avengers star Jeremy Renner hospitalized in critical condition in Nevada.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam detailed a timeline of the events surrounding the incident in a press conference Tuesday. According to Balaam, at approximately 8:55 a.m. local time on Sunday, a 9-1-1 call was received for an accident involving a snow plow known as a Snowcat and a pedestrian, who was later identified as the actor. "The subject had been run over by a Snowcat in the area of Mount Rose Highway," he said, adding that first responders were in route by 8:57 a.m.

Balaam said the incident is being treated as any other "major accident investigation," which means police are still conducting interviews and processing items from the scene. "Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Balaam said. "Mr. Renner went to retrieve his Piston Bully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his Piston Bully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the Piston Bully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling Piston Bully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver's seat of the Piston Bully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the Piston Bully."

Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Previous reports indicated that around 9 a.m. local time on Jan. 1, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "traumatic injury" on a highway near Reno, Nev. After arriving, they coordinated the transport of Renner, the sole individual involved in the incident, to a local hospital via helicopter.

In the press conference on Tuesday, Balaam stressed that Renner was not believed to be impaired in any way, and that it was "a tragic accident" that occurred on a private road near his home. He said police are currently in possession of the Snowcat and are investigating why it began to roll, which is standard procedure. "We do not suspect any foul play, we believe this was a tragic accident," he stressed.

Balaam did not answer any questions about Renner's health, but did say he was conscious and talking when first responders arrived on scene. And, contrary to some reports, he claims neighbors who provided towels and first aid before medical professionals arrived were not themselves doctors.

During the press conference, Renner took to his Instagram to share an update for the first time since the accident, writing, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

In a statement to EW on Monday, a representative for Renner confirmed that the actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after a New Year's Day incident with a snow plow on his property in Nevada. He underwent surgery on Jan. 2 and remains in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement continues. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

In addition to his ongoing role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to premiere its second season later this month.