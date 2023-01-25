The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has disclosed new details about the Marvel star's New Year's Day accident.

Jeremy Renner crushed by snowplow while trying to help nephew, sheriff's report says

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

The actor was crushed by his snowplow, identified as a PistenBully snow groomer, on his property in Nevada after trying to divert the vehicle from his nephew. A sheriff's department report obtained by CNN proposed that mechanical issues, including a malfunctioning brake indicator light, caused the snowcat to run over Renner after he used the plow to pull his nephew's vehicle out of the snow.

The PistenBully began to slide, "causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake" as it rolled downhill, according to the report. Once Renner was off the PistenBully, he "realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew and] feared the Pistenbully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully."

Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The report continues: "Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed, based on our mechanical inspection, that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward."

When Renner attempted to divert the snowplow to prevent his nephew from being injured, he was "pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over" while the PistenBully continued down the road.

The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel star, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, was airlifted to a hospital after the accident. He was discharged after two weeks and revealed on social media that he broke more than 30 bones, but he has remained in good spirits as he has undergone physical therapy.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I," he said. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."

Nevada's Washoe County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information Wednesday.

