The actor is keeping up with his workouts despite having fractured more than 30 bones earlier this year.

Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery after breaking more than 30 bones earlier this year in a snowplow accident.

The 53-year-old Marvel actor shared a workout video documenting his leg exercises, which he's keeping up with despite a fractured tibia in the lower part of his leg.

Just don't tell his physical therapist. "I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," Renner captioned the video on Instagram, adding, "The body is miraculous."

"Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia, etc.)," he continued, "encouraged after this warm-up to press on (don't tell my PT)."

In another post, Renner shared a compilation video of him learning to walk again following his near-fatal New Year's Day accident, which occurred on his Nevada property.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!" he captioned the video.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow in January. He had been using the plow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, to help his nephew whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. When he stepped out of the vehicle to speak with him, it began to slide and ran him over, the sheriff's office said. The star, who underwent surgery for his injuries, was discharged from the hospital after two weeks and has remained in good spirits throughout his physical therapy.

Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In an interview with Diane Sawyer last month, an emotional Renner revealed that he penned his family a goodbye note from the hospital after the harrowing incident. "If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner said. "And surely, I would've. Surely." While in critical condition in the hospital he recalled, "I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family."

The actor, who was "awake through every moment," said he "chose to survive." "It's not gonna kill me. No way," Renner said, adding that he would "do it again" if it meant saving his loved ones. "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.