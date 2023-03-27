Watch Jeremy Renner walk again following snow plow accident

The actor suffered grievous injuries from a snowplow accident back in January, but appears to be recovering well.

Months after his alarming snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is on the mend. The Hawkeye star shared a video to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that showed him walking what appears to be an anti-gravity treadmill.

In the video, Renner is in discussion about how the machine allows him to do "the full walking motion" with just 40 percent of his body weight. Renner himself certainly seems pleased with his progress — he sounds energetic in the video, and even more so in the caption.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote.

Renner's willpower has been cited before by friends who have witnessed his astounding recovery firsthand. Back in February, Renner's old The Hurt Locker costar (and his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero) Evangeline Lilly said "he has recovered like a mofo" and called his recovery "a straight-up miracle."

"He's made himself really tough, that guy," Lilly said.

Jeremy Renner at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019 Jeremy Renner at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019 | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Similar sentiments were expressed by Renner's fellow Avenger Chris Evans, who asked, "Has anyone checked on the snowcat?"

With the support of family, friends, and fans, Renner's recovery does seem worthy of a superhero.

