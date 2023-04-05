"That would've been a horrible way to die," the actor tells Diane Sawyer in an emotional new interview.

Jeremy Renner wrote 'last words' to his family from the hospital after snowplow accident

An emotional Jeremy Renner has revealed that he wrote his family a goodbye note from the hospital after his near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year.

The Avengers star, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowcat on New Year's Day, recalls the harrowing incident to Diane Sawyer in a new interview set to air Thursday on ABC.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner says in a sneak peek of the segment. "And surely, I would've. Surely."

He continues, "But I wasn't alone," adding that his nephew, "sweet Alex," and "the rest of the calvary" came to his side.

While in critical condition in the hospital, he recalls, "I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family."

When the accident occurred, Renner was operating his snowcat to help free his nephew's vehicle from the snow. When he exited the snowcat, it began to roll downhill towards his nephew. Renner attempted to stop it but was pulled under it by the track and run over in the process, per a sheriff's department report. The chilling 911 call made after the accident runs in the ABC segment.

Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The actor said he was "awake through every moment" in a preview of the Sawyer interview shared last week.

"I chose to survive," he said in the clip. "It's not gonna kill me. No way." Renner also explained that he would "do it again" if it meant saving his loved ones: "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

The Hawkeye star has been documenting his recovery on social media, sharing a video of himself last week on what seemed to be an antigravity treadmill to repair the injuries on his ankles and knees.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs April 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

