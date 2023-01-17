Jeremy Renner is back home after hospitalization from snowplow accident

The actor was crushed by a snow plow on his property in Nevada on New Year's Day.

Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and back home after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

The actor shared the update Monday night on Twitter, writing that he was able to tune into the season 2 premiere of his crime drama Mayor of Kingstown with his family.

The update comes after more than two weeks of hospitalization.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was run over by a snow plow on his property in Nevada on New Year's Day. According to the Washoe Country Sheriff's Office, Renner got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll and run him over.

Renner was conscious and talking when first responders arrived at the scene, authorities said. He was airlifted to a local hospital and underwent surgery the following day, where he remained in critical but stable condition. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said authorities are investigating why the plow began to roll in a Jan. 3 press conference. "We do not suspect any foul play," Balaam said. "We believe this was a tragic accident."

On the day of the press conference, the Avengers actor shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram and thanked friends and fans for the support.

Reps for Renner didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment following his return home.