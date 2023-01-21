Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident

The actor thanked fans for uniting in "actionable love" after the mishap, which he called a "tragedy for my entire family."

Jeremy Renner has begun physical therapy to heal his more than 30 broken bones after he was run over by a snowplow earlier this month.

The Mayor of Kingstown star, who was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, posted a photo of himself on Instagram Saturday morning lying in bed with his eyes closed as a physical therapist stretched his knee.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular New Year's …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," Renner captioned the post. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

The comments section of his post was flooded with love and support from fans and fellow stars including Heidi Klum, Jason Momoa, Eiza González, and his Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth, who wrote, "You're a champion, mate! We love you."

Chris Evans retweeted Renner's post and praised his friend's strength, adding, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow on his Nevada property on New Year's Day. He had used the plow to help a family member who was stuck in the snow and had stepped out of it to speak with them when it ran him over, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

The actor, who was conscious when first responders arrived, was airlifted to a local hospital and underwent surgery the next day for his injuries.

In a Jan. 3 press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said authorities are currently investigating what caused the snowplow to move but that they "do not suspect any foul play," adding, "We believe this was a tragic accident."

On the same day, Renner posted a photo of himself in the hospital and expressed gratitude for the well-wishes he'd received. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."