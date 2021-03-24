People are realizing that the comedian, who went viral for finding shrimp tails in his cereal, is married to 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel.

There's so much to know about the guy who went viral for saying he found shrimp tails in his cereal

A story involving shrimp tails and Cinnamon Toast Crunch continues to be the internet's favored serialized dramedy of 2021 so far, even more so now that everyone is putting two and two together and realizing that the man at the center of it all is the husband of actress Danielle Fishel Karp, who played Topanga Lawrence-Matthews on Boy Meets World.

Fishel's husband is comedian, writer, and podcast host Jensen Karp, who shared a photo on Monday, claiming he found sugar-encrusted shrimp tails inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Yes, a man whose name is Jensen Karp, who's married to Danielle Fishel, found shrimp tails in his cereal. It writes itself.

The official Twitter account reached out to Karp after the image started taking off online with an offer to replace the box and file a report to the quality team. In an interview with The New York Times, Karp said, "Privately, they were still being very nice," though he declined an offer to replace the box.

Then General Mills released a statement later that day. "After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended," the statement, shared on Twitter, reads. "We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp."

Karp shared more photos of what clearly look like shrimp tails in response. "Ok, we'll [sic] after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos," he tweeted. "I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?"

Beyond the inherent comedy of it all, the situation became a public health matter as Karp says he found even more things at the bottom of the bag, some of which appeared to be encrusted in pieces of the cereal.

"There are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk," he tweeted, along with more photos. "Also, it's only 'viral' because of [General Mills'] insane response. I would've dropped it."

Karp mentioned he called Poison Control and is having the pieces tested. General Mills says they are "still investigating this matter," but added, "we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility."

Karp and Fishel announced their engagement in 2018, and they welcomed a baby boy, Adler Lawrence Karp, into the world a year later.

People seem to have forgotten about the shrimp part of it and are now focused on the Topanga connection.

The "Shrimp Tail Gate" is also leading people to discover Karp's foray into hip-hop as rapper Hot Karl. He entered the Roll Call freestyle competition from Los Angeles radio station Power 106 and became the show's champion. He later signed with Interscope Records and debuted his Your Housekeeper Hates You album. This followed his childhood as an 11-year-old rapper with Rhyme Syndicate.

Karp also owns Gallery 1988, a pop culture-themed art gallery in L.A.

This isn't the first odd story involving a cast member from Boy Meets World in the past five years. Remember that time William Daniels, who played Mr. George Feeny, foiled a robbery at the age of 91? We're just now waiting for the inevitable tale of how Will Friedle actually is best friends with his grade school teacher.