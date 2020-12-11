Jenny Slate's pregnant! Author and Parks and Rec alum shows off baby bump on Late Night

The last nine months of pandemic-prompted quarantine have been "real pregnant" for the comedian and actress.

"How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me," Jenny Slate revealed with lots of laughs to Seth Meyers on Late Night Thursday.

Slate, who announced her engagement to art curator Ben Shattuck in September of last year, was describing her pandemic quarantine experience in the opening minutes of her interview with Meyers when she got up to show her baby bump.

"Let me tell you," she began. "On night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé. And then I did what everyone else did, I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth."

"It's different. I feel different," she continued to joke. Slate later said "it's very nice to have something that's incredibly positive during a time that's hard and sad. It's nice to have a little secret treasure."

"But yeah," she continued, "I've basically been just chilling out, doing exactly what I want to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants. I haven't worn pants in many moons."

In addition to her 2019 book Little Weirds, Slate voiced roles in Bob's Burgers (Tammy), Big Mouth (multiple characters), and the upcoming The Great North on Fox. Earlier this year, she bowed out of the Missy voice role on Big Mouth, acknowledging that Black characters should be portrayed by Black actors. Actress Ayo Edebiri came in as her replacement in later episodes of season 4, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 4. Slate also appeared in On the Rocks, director Sofia Coppola's movie with Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.