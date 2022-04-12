Why the ring is green and more answers to burning questions you didn't know you had.

But we were left with so many questions: How did he propose? Where did he do it? Why was the ring green? What is the meaning of life?

Lopez gamely answered those questions via her newsletter On the JLo in a note to fans entitled, "How It Went Down."

She started with a simple question — "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" — before detailing the where, what, and how of the moment:

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES." Lopez wrote.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined ... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Jennifer Lopez Credit: J-lo Newsletter

Speaking of luck (and her canny ability to tap into the public zeitgeist), she ended the message with an explanation of her ring's green hue and three summary emojis — a four-leaf clover, a diamond ring, and a green heart: "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be."

The couple originally met on the set of Gigli in 2001 and were engaged in fall 2002, but eventually delayed their wedding before ending their relationship in 2004. Lopez and Affleck respectively went on to wed Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, but the stars — who also worked together on 2004's Jersey Girl — rekindled their romance in May 2021.

In January, Affleck spoke to EW about the positive outcomes of their first film together, box office numbers and public perception be damned.

"But if the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," the actor, who directed the 2013 Best Picture-winning Argo, said. "So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."