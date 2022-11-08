"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too," Lopez said.

Don't be fooled by the rock on her finger: Jennifer Lopez is standing in her power after responding to criticism about her decision to legally take Ben Affleck's last name following their July wedding.

"What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem," Lopez told Vogue, responding to a question about a New York Times opinion piece published shortly after the couple's summer nuptials accused the multi-hyphenate of "surrendering to the power of love" by using Affleck's name.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Credit: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Lopez also denied ever considering asking Affleck to take her last name amid their rekindled romance following their first go-around as a couple in 2002.

"No! It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," Lopez continued. "I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."

The publication further observed that, on the set of her upcoming Netflix thriller Atlas, the crew gifted the performer with a neon sign featuring the words "Mrs. Affleck" written in cursive, which she placed inside a tent she relaxes in between takes.

Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in 'Shotgun Wedding' | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

Detailing their wedding in a post on her On the JLo newsletter, the Shotgun Wedding star revealed that Affleck quoted one of his own movies during a speech at the ceremony.

"'This is heaven. Right here. We're in it now.' That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night," Lopez said. "He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect."

