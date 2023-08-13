Jennifer Lopez takes the mic for an impromptu performance at a karaoke night in Italy

Even on vacation, Jennifer Lopez can't hide from the spotlight.

JLo recently dazzled diners at the Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul Tavern) in Capri, Italy, where she was handed a mic and didn't hesitate to sing her heart out. In a clip shared on the restaurant's Instagram page, Lopez has a tambourine in one hand and the microphone in the other as she belts the words to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

The performance doesn't end there. Plenty of fans were in attendance and shared videos of their own, proving that Lopez was happy to be the life of the party. Beyond the single karaoke song, Lopez also offered an impromptu performance of her 1999 hit, "Let's Get Loud."

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The actress and pop icon is currently approaching the release of her still-undated ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now. A companion piece to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then, Lopez has made it clear that the songs are inspired by her rekindled relationship with husband, Ben Affleck.

"I haven't really made an album like this in 20 years, is the truth," Lopez said on Live With Kelly & Mark back in May. "The last time when I did, This Is Me… Then, is the last time I remember doing an album like this, where I was in the studio every single day writing every single song, doing every single thing."

She added, "I was very inspired at that time when I wrote This Is Me… Then. Anybody who knows about that album [knows] it really was about me falling in love at that time with the love of my life, and now, 20 years later, who would've ever thought we would've [gotten back together]?"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.