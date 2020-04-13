Jennifer Lopez dances with ex Diddy on Instagram Live, says Alex Rodriguez is his 'biggest fan'

Image zoom Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

There's no bad blood between exes Jennifer Lopez and Diddy (a.k.a. Sean Combs) — only beers and dancing.

The former couple, who dated 1999 to 2001, reunited virtually on Instagram Live this Sunday for the rap mogul's dance-a-thon to raise money for coronavirus efforts. It was all fun and games between the old flames, as they enjoyed themselves dancing and chatting.

At one point, when Diddy busted some moves, Lopez even told him, "I probably taught you that."

Later, Lopez's fiancé, former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez joined the party. The singer even revealed to Diddy that Rodriguez is a huge fan of his.

"Puffy, you have to know this because I don't think you know this — this guy right here is your biggest fan," she said, recounting how A-Rod frequently requests Diddy and Mase songs at parties.

The rapper also brought out Presidente beers, saying he knew Rodriguez would make an appearance (the company hails from the Dominican Republic, where A-Rod's family is from). The three then toasted to one another as well as to healthcare workers.

Fans on social media loved Lopez and Diddy's reunion, calling the pair mature for getting along and coming together for a worthy cause. The two also reunited in 2018 for Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas residency show wrap party.

"I feel like life has come full circle," one Twitter user wrote. "I was so obsessed with diddy and j. lo growing up! I was a super fan of both of them separately then they got together and it was a wrap. them jamming together on ig live just warmed my lil nyc heart."

Diddy also went live on Sunday with LeBron James and his kids, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, and more. His efforts, in collaboration with Direct Relief, have raised over $3.4 million. Celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more have also recently donated or raised funds to help those most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

