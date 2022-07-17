Jennifer Lopez spills the deets on her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

If a celeb wedding happens in Vegas and paparazzi aren't there, did it really happen? Well, if you're Jennifer Lopez and you have a popular newsletter, On the JLo, there's no need for the media circus that usually comes with high profile weddings. And after her much-publicized relationship and engagement to Ben Affleck 20 years ago, that's probably for the best.

In the latest edition of On the JLo, the newly minted "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck" spilled the deets on her small, intimate Vegas wedding. Turns out, Bennifer flew to Sin City, stood in line for a license with four other couples, and barely made it to the chapel on time.

"They graciously stayed open late a few minutes," Mrs. Affleck wrote, "let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

With their kids, all five between them, as witnesses, "a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet," the couple read their own vows and exchanged rings. The global superstar called it "the best possible wedding we could have imagined."

Mrs. Affleck also shared a video of herself, resplendent in white, after changing in the chapel's break room, and Mr. Lopez (Ben Lopez should be a thing) in his "wedding changing area," the men's bathroom.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," the singer-actress wrote. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for. "

"With love," she ended the newsletter. "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."