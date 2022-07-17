Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain marriage license in Las Vegas

The couple, known jointly as Bennifer, met on set of their rom-com Gigli in 2001 and were engaged by late 2002.

Attention, Bennifer hive: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

Lopez and Affleck, who announced their engagement in April, obtained the license in Clark County, Nevada over the weekend, according to PEOPLE. EW has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps for confirmation.

The couple, known jointly as Bennifer, met on set of their rom-com Gigli in 2001 and were engaged by late 2002. The two announced their split in 2004, citing the excessive media attention. Alas, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in May 2021, ushering in the era of Bennifer 2.0.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives," Lopez told PEOPLE in February of the relationship. "We have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, both 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez said.

"We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions," she continued. "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter... We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."