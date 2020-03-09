Watch Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes and dance to Drake for viral challenge

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

The couple that TikToks together, stays together.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were the latest celebrities to take part in the viral challenge going around the app, where users dance to Drake's "Nonstop."

The former Yankee star uploaded a video to the platform on Sunday showing him (wearing a suit) and Lopez (in a tight-fitted dress) dancing to her rumored ex's hit song. As the challenge goes, when Drake raps "flip the switch," the video quickly cuts and the duo is suddenly wearing each other's clothes.

Lopez looked hilariously shrunken in her partner's giant blazer, while A-Rod seemed to be feeling himself in the dress. He certainly filled out the garment, but his fiancée definitely rocked it better.

The clip marked Rodriguez's fourth video on the popular platform, while his previous postings often involved Lopez and his kids. With Jenny from the Block being known for her dancing skills — see her Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira as a recent example — it was more fun watching the slugger try to keep up with his lady's smooth moves.

Rodriguez is the latest star to gravitate toward TikTok, with Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon also partaking in the "Flip the switch" challenge backstage at Saturday Night Live this week. The cast of This Is Us are similarly fond of viral dance crazes; the ensemble recently did the "Out West" dance that's been sweeping TikTok to celebrate wrapping season 4 of the popular drama.

