The No Hard Feelings star said her stomach gave her "eight minutes to get upstairs" before bringing its grievances back up.

Jennifer Lawrence may have some hard feelings toward the Hot Ones gauntlet.

The Hunger Games actress completed the spicy challenge — managing to eat all 10 chicken wings even as they reduced her to tears — in a First We Feast interview published last week. However, as she revealed during a recent visit on Watch What Happens Live, it was the wings that really won in the end.

"I passionately threw up after. Violently," she told host Andy Cohen. "I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite."

Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence on 'Hot Ones' | Credit: First We Feast/YouTube

Lawrence explained that the Sean Evans-led interview took place at the hotel where her No Hard Feelings junket was being held.

"We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs," she said. "My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she…. She…" Lawrence let out a surprised guffaw, seemingly impressed at her stomach's aggressive reaction to ingesting so much hot sauce.

Lawrence started out her Hot Ones interview cool, calm, and collected, but began to struggle when things kicked up a notch after the seventh wing. "At the beginning, I was like, 'Is this show real?'" she said. 'And I don't think that anymore."

By the eighth wing, the dreaded Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce, Lawrence was fully sobbing as snot leaked from her nose and tears streamed down her face. The actress then attempted to quench the flames by chugging milk and water, but to no avail.

"Nothing helps! I'm drooling so much. Is my face okay?" She asked, laughing as a tear fell. "How do I look?"

It didn't get any better on the ninth wing. "I feel like I'm gonna die," she exclaimed as she held a towel to her nose and eyes. "Have you ever had anybody act like this?"

Watch Lawrence fight against the heat in the video above.

