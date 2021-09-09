Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mom. The Don't Look Up actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, EW has confirmed.

Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, married in 2019 in Rhode Island. They were first linked together in June 2018.

Lawrence called Maroney "the greatest human being I've ever met" while speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler, in June 2019. "He really is, and he gets better," she added.

Asked how she knew Maroney was "the one," Lawrence replied, "It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

New York Rangers v Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey game, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2018 Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

Back in 2017, when E! asked the actress, who was then promoting her film Mother!, if she was feeling "the pangs of motherhood," she answered in typical JLaw fashion.

"Not at all," she said at the time. "They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work!"

She added, "When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like... [shocked face]."

The Hunger Games franchise star opened up about the closeness she shares with her own parents in a Vogue profile back in 2013.

"My mom is big funny," she told the mag when asked about where her trademark sense of humor comes from. "She's loud funny. And my dad is the opposite — the funniest person you will ever meet, but he never raises his voice. He's just really quick. Very subtle."

She added, "We definitely grew up funny. You have to be funny in our family to survive because we are so mean to each other."

She also made a joke about motherhood at the time, teasingly telling the mag, "I think all mothers are a nightmare — I don't think you can have children and not lose your goddamn mind."