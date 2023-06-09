Jennifer Lawrence 'was not making a political statement' with Cannes flip-flops

"I'm all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose."

Jennifer Lawrence wants to clarify something.

"I was not making a political statement — not that I wouldn't," Lawrence said while addressing the flip-flops she wore at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Jennifer Lawrence walks the red carpet for 'Anatomy of a Fall' at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Whether she intended it or not, footwear remains a point of contention at the French festival. Questions of whether or not high heels are required of women at Cannes have persisted after a 2015 kerfuffle in which several women were denied entrance to the premiere of Todd Haynes' Carol for wearing flats. (Following the controversy, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux said "the rumor that the festival requires high heels for women on the steps is unfounded.") In subsequent years, actresses as famous as Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart ditched heels for their Cannes appearances in what felt like purposeful statements against an outdated standard.

So when Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the red carpet of this year's festival wearing flip-flops, many assumed it was a similar statement. But the Causeway star confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that it was nothing of the sort.

"I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot," she said. "I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."

Lawrence wore the flip-flops after a screening of Bread and Roses, a documentary she produced about the experiences of women in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in 2021. The actress initially wore high heels for photos beforehand, but then realized she had forgotten to take a picture with her production team, Excellent Cadaver.

"So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s--t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big," Lawrence continued. "I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow!'"

Lawrence then appeared with the flip-flops on the red carpet ahead of the premiere for Anatomy of a Fall, which went on to win the festival's prestigious Palme d'Or prize.

She added, "I'm all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose."

Lawrence is next set to star in the sex comedy No Hard Feelings, out in theaters later this month.

