Jennifer Grey says she doesn't recognize ex-fiancé Johnny Depp in trial footage: 'It makes me sad'

Jennifer Grey is sharing her thoughts on her ex-fiancé, Johnny Depp, amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Dirty Dancing star appeared via Skype on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday to discuss her new memoir Out of the Corner and was asked about being engaged to Depp and Matthew Broderick in the same month in 1988.

When Hall showed the audience a cute photo of Depp and Grey together at the time, the actress said she hardly recognized the Depp in the picture from the Depp she's seen in videos from his defamation trial, which has been streaming live on both Court TV and Law & Crime since April 12.

"I will say that I haven't watched any of it. I don't even know how to. I don't even know how to get Court TV. I don't even know where it would be. But from clips or things that I've come across, I don't recognize the person. It's nothing to do with anything that I've ever experienced, and it makes me sad. I don't understand what's going on, and I just want everyone to be okay."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. The trial has received widespread media attention over the shocking and intimate details about Depp and Heard's relationship that have been revealed, including allegations of domestic violence and substance abuse.

Grey touches on her romance with Depp, with whom she told Extra she hasn't spoken to in 30 years, in her new memoir. "There was some heat. It was a f---ing bonfire," she wrote in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE. "It was literally like, 'Are you f---ing kidding me? Are you f---ing kidding me?' I've never seen a guy like this."

As for Broderick, whom Grey met while filming Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the actress said she didn't give him a heads up about the book or his part in it. "I had to write my version of the story. Everyone has a right to tell their story, and all I do is talk about my choices, my part, how it affected me," she explained. "All I know is, he and every single person that I've written about in the book, I loved."

She continued, "He didn't do anything to me; I made choices. I wanted to be with him. I wanted to stay. It was really about, 'Wow, how did I make those choices which put me in the corner?' And now I can look, and instead of thinking of it as anybody having put me in the corner, every single thing that has happened has formed me."

