Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears

All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes.

The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.

In the clip, Garner sits on one side of the table as a somber, ghoulish ghost hiding behind her gray wig, thin white veil, and gaunt makeup. On the other, the actress appears as a curious Alice In Wonderland-inspired character, complete with a massive bow, penciled eyebrows, and black lace gloves.

"Boo," she captioned the post, which also features her golden retriever Birdie growling along to the song disguised as a particularly adorable pillowcase ghost.

Shortly after sharing the video online, a few famous faces dropped into its comments section to praise Garner's two bewitching ensembles. "I love you," Eiza González wrote, while Naomi Watts added, "So GOOD!!!"

On Oct. 19, Garner — inspired by a children's poem featured in Ghosts! Ghostly Tales From Folklore — posted another incredible clip of her and Birdie in their ghostly getups "sitting on postesses" and "eating buttered toastesses."

As it turns out, Birdie isn't the only one of Garner's pets celebrating the haunting holiday. On her Instagram Story, she also posted a short clip of her cat Moose looking dazed and confused while wearing a pumpkin costume — topped off with a matching beret covering his ears.

"Not Moose-y being a pumpkin!" she cheered in the clip while holding the cat in the air. "Hi, handsome!"

