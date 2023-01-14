The actress, who portrayed Sally the Dolphin on Fantasy Island in 1998, flipped out at the White Lotus star's dream role.

Jennifer Garner had the perfect response to Jennifer Coolidge saying she wants to play a dolphin

Jennifer Garner is encouraging Jennifer Coolidge to keep swimming towards her dream of one day playing a dolphin on screen. After all, Garner has done it herself.

Fresh off her Golden Globes win Tuesday, Coolidge made waves on the internet when she revealed that she'd like to take on the splashy role during an Access Hollywood interview. Garner, who starred as Sally the Dolphin in 1998's Fantasy Island, reacted to the news by posting an Instagram video of her flippin' amazing performance as the magical marine mammal and expressing that there's always room in her pod for the White Lotus star.

"You're in luck, Ms. Coolidge. These roles exist!" Garner wrote on the video. "Perhaps you remember me as 'Sally the Dolphin' in the 1998 Fantasy Island reboot…"

Garner included a must-see clip from the show in which her character, who pretends to be human, falls in love with a man named Michael (Bradley White). When he discovers that she is a literal dolphin, Michael freaks out and begins to sprint toward the shoreline while Garner, dressed in a silver one-piece swimsuit reminiscent of dolphin blubber, distraughtly chases after him.

"Congratulations, @jennifercoolidge!" she captioned the post. "Come play a dolphin with me."

In the comments section of Garner's post, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis recalled the episode fondly, adding, "Jen, not only do I remember you so brilliantly playing that dolphin, I remember sitting in the waiting room with you for that audition!"

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jennifer Garner attends "The Big Night Out" Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Garner | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

While Coolidge wasn't certain of the finer details of her dolphin fantasy, she shot down the idea of voicing an animated version of the animal and clarified that her vision was something akin to the 1996 film Flipper.

And it seems Olivia Wilde is already on board to make Coolidge's dreams a reality. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the Don't Worry Darling director shared Coolidge's interview and wrote, "I WILL MAKE THIS HAPPEN!"

Here's hoping a film starring our new favorite dolphin duo surfaces in cinemas soon.

