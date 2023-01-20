The Jennifriendship we never knew we needed: JLo and JCool, forever.

Jennifer Coolidge is having a great time. And who deserves it more?

After years of stealing scenes in anything she could slink her way into, everyone now wants a piece of the Coolidge — including other Jennifers.

Coolidge announced that she would be occasionally tikking and lightly tokking all over the place by reciting a poem near and dear to her heart.

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got. I'm still Jenny ... Jenny ... Jenny from the block," she says with the gravitas befitting a serious, award-winning actress of her caliber. But those familiar with the bard of early oughties pop flossing know that's none other than JLo's 2002 hit single, "Jenny from the Block."

It was released during the heyday of Bennifer 1.0 and now 21 years later, here Lopez is, triumphant, sitting next to Coolidge, nodding in approval. "I like that," JLo says. "I really, really like that."

For someone who can make saying "Hi" endlessly watchable on loop, Coolidge and TikTok seems like a match made in heaven.

Now what are these two crazy Jens up to? Super Bowl commercial? Rom com, preferably where they're lovers and/or best friends? Press tour for Shotgun Wedding? Just hanging out, shooting the breeze?

It's definitely the Shotgun Wedding thing. The action comedy starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding takes a surprising hostage-y turn premieres globally Jan. 27 on Prime Video. Coolidge, brandishing a sunhat and a machine gun, and Lenny Kravitz and his still impressive décolletage co-star.

