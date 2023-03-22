Do you believe in life after being personally invited to Chez Cher?

Jennifer Aniston dishes on hanging out at Cher's house as a teen: 'It was just fun'

If Jennifer Aniston could turn back time, if she could find a way, there's a very solid chance that she'd be headed back to hang out at Cher's house.

The Morning Show actress revealed that she spent a fair amount of time at the "Heart of Stone" singer's home throughout her teenage years because she was a close friend and classmate of Cher's son Chaz Bono.

"I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice," Aniston explained on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. "It was Cher."

Aniston went on to share that Cher used to live in a luxurious house right next door to Rolling Stones guitarist Kieth Richards that was filled with "beautiful windows," "chiffon curtains," and one extremely enviable snack drawer that all the teens would eat from.

In fact, she noted that Cher still considers her a certified snack stealer to this day. "She had food, from Belduccis, as she likes to say. And she seems to think I ate it all," Aniston said. "She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home.' And I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!'"

She also told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa that her and her friends "might have taken a peek" at Cher's closet while visiting too.

"It was just wild and wonderful cause we didn't really know Cher," Aniston added. "We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher."

