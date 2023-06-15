"If you've been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is," Aniston gushed of her Friends castmate.

Who doesn't love an obligatory birthday post between work friends? Well, when those work friends are everyone's Friends, it's a little different.

In a warmhearted Instagram post Thursday, Jennifer Aniston shared a few photos of her and work friend/birthday girl Courteney Cox on the occasion of Cox's 59th year on this planet, including a pic of the two in a platonic pucker with a classic side of "the Rachel."

"I'd like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays," Aniston wrote. "If you've been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday."

Aniston, Cox, and fellow Friends alum Lisa Kudrow have a way of showing up for each other off social media as well. Back in February, Aniston and Kudrow honored Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," Aniston said at the time. "She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another and that actors need to support and love one another."

Kudrow also credited Cox for being the reason that the Friends crew was "one of the closest, most supporting casts" in the biz.

Check out Aniston's birthday post above.

