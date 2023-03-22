"If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating."

Jennifer Aniston's learned to just go with it when Adam Sandler dishes out words of wisdom about her love life.

The actress, who stars opposite Sandler in the upcoming Murder Mystery 2, revealed that the longtime pals hardly ever give each other advice. However, if Sandler does ever feel so inclined, Aniston joked that it's typically a word of warning about her newest boyfriend.

"If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston teased on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show. "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'"

Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, noted that she similarly gives the Sandman a tough time, too, but about his health and wellness. "I very much love to take care of him," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself."

"I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this," she continued. "And I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he's exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic."

And Sandler heeds her advice… sometimes. Aniston added that his wife, Jackie Sandler, often tells her, "'Thanks, it lasted about a minute.'"

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler | Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

The pair, however, certainly took each other's advice to heart while working to solve their latest case in Murder Mystery 2. The Netflix film sees Aniston's Audrey Spitz and Sandler's Nick Spitz travel to a private island for a wedding that soon runs off the rails when their host is kidnapped and someone is killed, making everyone a potential suspect.

Watch Aniston talk about Sandler's criticisms of her love life in the clip above.

