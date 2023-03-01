Jena Malone says she was sexually assaulted while filming The Hunger Games movies

The actress, who played Johanna Mason, said it's been "hard" to think about her character or the franchise "without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time."

Jena Malone, who starred as Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games franchise, says she was sexually assaulted during the production of one of the films.

The actress, who made her debut in 2013's Catching Fire, opened up about the experience for the first time in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Captioning a picture of herself standing alone in a sun-drenched field, Malone wrote, "This photo was taken right after I wrapped Mockingjay: Part Two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment.

She continued, "Even though this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions I'm only now just learning to sort thru."

Jena Malone attends the "Lorelei" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Brookfield Place on June 19, 2021 in New York City. Jena Malone | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess," she added. "How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I've worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

Malone noted that it's been "hard" to discuss her character and The Hunger Games "without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time," but that she's "ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

She concluded, "Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and nonlinear. I want to say I'm here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please DM me if you need a safe space to be heard."

In the comments of her post, Malone responded to an Instagram user's message that said the person who assaulted her had been able to "walk away" without any repercussions for their actions.

"No that's not true," she replied. "I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief."

Malone also commented that she chose not to reveal the identity of the person that assaulted her in part due to the "cancel-like culture that has been created" in recent years, adding, "I also don't fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing, though I do believe it can help in many ways."

EW has reached out to representatives for Lionsgate for comment but did not immediately hear back.

You can read Malone's full post below.