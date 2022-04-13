Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée's cause of death revealed

The Canadian filmmaker died of natural causes, according to a family statement.

Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée's sudden death last Christmas at age 58 was due to natural causes, his family disclosed Wednesday.

A final coroner's report determined that the cause of Vallée's death was "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis," the family said in a statement.

Vallée, the director of acclaimed films like Dallas Buyers Club and Wild and prestige television series such as Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, died unexpectedly on Dec. 25 at his lakeside cabin outside Quebec City, shocking his collaborators and fans around the world.

Jean-Marc Vallée Jean-Marc Vallée | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Preliminary reports issued late last year weren't able to establish an exact cause of death, but did rule out "the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease."

Vallée's sons, Alex and Émile, said Wednesday, "Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world. We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."

Vallée's family also said they will soon announce details of events that will honor his life and craft.