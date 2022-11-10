"He was like, ‘Yeah bro, it's like nine inches.’ I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That's crazy,'" the comedian recalls of a conversation with his fellow SNL alum.

Jay Pharoah brags that he's penis twins with former SNL costar Pete Davidson: 'There's something in the sauce'

Jay Pharoah and Pete Davidson share a lot in common professionally, comedically, and, if Pharaoh is to be believed, physically too.

"Hey man, it's Pete. There's something in the sauce. He got something, okay," Pharoah shared on the show. "So I talk to him, I said, 'Pete, man, what is it?' I said, 'Could, what is it? What'd you do?"

Davidson's answer? "It's his endowment. That's what he told me it is," Pharoah confirmed. "He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches.' I was like, 'What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That's crazy.'"

But, as Pharoah reminded hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, a relationship is more than just physical, and Davidson's thoughtfulness and "vulnerable" personality also play a key part in helping him steal hearts too.

"I mean, you could have a big whatever all day. You can handle business all day. But if a woman can't talk to you afterwards, she gonna run to somebody… not as big as you," Pharoah explained. "You gotta be able to listen. You gotta have everything in the relationship. You do. And that's that thin line."

It also helps that The King of Staten Island star is extremely easy to dote upon too, apparently.

"Unfortunately, he does have a lot of other problems physically he's gotta deal with. So, you know, that's like a baby. You know what I mean?" Pharoah asked. "Like, women might see that little, 'Oh, he's so cute. I'm gonna kiss him and then I'm gonna pull his pants off.' You know? That's what they do."

Jay Pharoah and Pete Davidson Jay Pharoah says he and former 'SNL' costar Pete Davidson are penis 'twins.' | Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Still, Pharoah can't fault the guy or his dating history. "Hey, the man got Kate Beckinsale. He got the vampire from the Underworld. What the hell?" he joked. "Are you kidding me? What, you got Ariana Grande? You? What?"

In actuality, Pharoah wants the newly-single Davidson, who broke up with Kim Kardashian in August, to set his future dating sights even higher than ever before.

"I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates' ex-wife, 'cause she's still a billionaire," he said. "And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson's hit list. You know, he gonna be sleeping with the Queen. If the Queen was still alive, he would've slept with her."

And you can bet Pharoah will be cheering him on from the sidelines. "I be like, 'Hey Pete, do what you do, bro.' You know what I mean?" he said. "We're all out there behind you, Big Dog."

Emphasis on the big, apparently. Watch Pharoah discuss Davidson's dating life in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.