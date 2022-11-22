Jay Leno released from hospital after being treated for gasoline fire injuries: See the photo

Jay Leno is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after being injured in a gasoline fire.

The comedian is expected to make a full recovery after the fire erupted in his Burbank, Calif., garage earlier this month and left him with significant second- and third-degree burns on his face, chest, and hands, according to his doctor. Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Monday and even posed for a photo with hospital staff, as seen below.

"I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

Jay Leno with the Grossman Burn Center staff Jay Leno with the Grossman Burn Center staff | Credit: Grossman Burn Center

The Grossman Burn Center added, "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

The fire broke out Nov. 12 at Leno's vintage car garage, while the former Tonight Show host and star of Jay Leno's Garage was working on an engine underneath a car. He was promptly transported to Grossman and treated for his injuries.

Leno previously said in a statement to EW that the burns were serious but he was "okay," adding, "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."