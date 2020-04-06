Jaws actress Lee Fierro dies at 91 from coronavirus complications

Image zoom Universal Pictures

Lee Fierro, an actress best known for her memorable role in the classic 1975 film Jaws, died from complications relating to COVID-19, The Martha's Vineyard Times reports. She was 91.

A resident of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., for 40 years, Fierro died in an assisted living facility in Ohio, where she moved to be closer to family in 2017, according to the outlet.

Fierro was a scene-stealer in Steven Spielberg's famous thriller Jaws, in which she played the mother of the great white shark's second victim. Her character was memorable for walking up to police chief Brody (Roy Scheider), lifting her black veil, and slapping him in the face. She also reprised the character in 1987's Jaws: The Revenge and appeared as herself in various documentaries about Jaws, including a TV docuseries celebrating the film's 25th anniversary. Her last film role came in 2016, in Harry Tappan Heher's The Mistover Tale.

Fierro was active in local theater, appearing in numerous productions at the Martha Vineyard's Playhouse. She was also the artistic director at the Island Theater Workshop for over 25 years and mentored over 1,000 children during her tenure there.

Fierro is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

