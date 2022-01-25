Javier Bardem popped out of a cake in drag for Skyfall costar Daniel Craig's birthday

Happy birthday, Mr. Bond.

Javier Bardem once popped out of a cake in drag to celebrate his Skyfall costar Daniel Craig's birthday. Bardem also serenaded Craig with his best Marilyn Monroe impression, performing a rendition of the late actress' sultry "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."

The delightful revelation came during the former costar's virtual Actors on Actors chat for Variety on Monday, when Bardem noted that he and Craig had a lot in common — one of which being born nearly on the same day, but one year apart.

"We celebrated our birthday together once," Bardem said, to which Craig recounted, "I remember you were in drag, but I know that's a whole other story." Bardem clarified, "Coming out of a cake. I was supposed to be the Bond girl that night, and oh, my God, I was."

Javier Bardem, Daniel Craig Javier Bardem and Daniel Craig at the 'Skyfall' premiere | Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Later, Craig told Bardem he was "blown away" by his performance as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, which chronicles the personal and professional turmoil between Arnaz and his TV comedy legend wife Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) during production on I Love Lucy.

Craig said he had "no idea" Bardem was musical.

"Well, apart from coming out of birthday cakes dressed like a Bond girl, not much," Bardem said. "I sang 'Happy Birthday to You,' my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation. When they told me to sing, I was like, 'Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?' And then I try."

Bardem added that he initially didn't know just how "iconic" his film counterpart was, admitting that it resulted in some role apprehension once it registered.

"I didn't know the story about Lucy and Desi at all, because the show wasn't as popular in Spain as it was in the States," he said. "So I really jumped in without knowing much about it. And then, through the research, there was a moment like, 'Oh, my God, this is so iconic. What am I doing here?' It was too late to pull back — 'OK, I have to do it now.'"

