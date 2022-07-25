Jason Momoa uninjured after collision with motorcycle in Calabasas

The Aquaman actor is okay after a motorcyclist veered into his lane.

Jason Momoa was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcyclist on Sunday morning near Calabasas, Calif.

A male motorcyclist was riding along Old Topanga Road when he crossed over the double yellow lines, veering directly into the path of Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile, California Highway Patrol confirmed to EW.

The motorcyclist, who was ejected from his vehicle, was transported to the local hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries, while Momoa was not injured, the CHP said.

A rep for Momoa didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Jason Momoa attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. Jason Momoa | Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation. TMZ first reported the news Sunday and obtained video footage of the scene after the incident, which features Momoa walking back to his vehicle after assisting the motorcyclist.

Momoa has starred in Game of Thrones, Dune, Aquaman, and most recently, See. The latter, an Apple TV+ dystopian drama where humankind has lost the sense of sight, will end with its upcoming third season, the streamer announced last month.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in a statement.

"Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera," Tropper continued. "The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world."