"Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop," the Aquaman star says.

Watch Jason Momoa shave off his signature locks for a good cause: 'Here's to new beginnings'

Aquaman and See star Jason Momoa is more than his hair, which he's proving by chopping it off to raise awareness about an issue close to his heart.

The Hawaii-born actor, 43, shared a video of the makeover process to his Instagram on Monday, making note that he can now feel the wind against his buzzed head.

"Shaving off the hair," he says. "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s---. S--- goes into our land, goes into our ocean."

Jason Momoa cuts off his hair Jason Momoa chops off his signature locks to raise awareness about single-use plastic. | Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

"The things in our ocean, it's just so sad," he adds. "So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me."

"Heres to new beginnings," Momoa separately writes in the Instagram caption. "let's spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let's aloha our 'āina together."

Momoa has been talking about this issue for some time as he promotes Mananalu, the reusable water bottle company he founded.

The actor had a back-and-forth with Marvel and Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt, 43, on social media back in 2019 after Momoa saw him posing for a photoshoot with a plastic water bottle. "Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on," he wrote in Pratt's comments at the time.

Momoa later apologized for the exchange, writing in a separate Instagram post, "BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I'm sorry this was received so badly today I didn't mean for that to happen … I'm just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase. You're an inspiration to many I'm one of them."

Jason Mamoa attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. Jason Momoa as seen at a 'Dune' event in the U.K. | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Momoa recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show to make a summer montage with James Corden that included a tortilla slap challenge. Momoa and Corden appeared to drink from Mananalu water bottles for the sketch.

He also called on global leaders to "negotiate an ambitious, future-proof, international, legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

"We are polluting and overfishing our oceans," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Climate is heating it up, taking away its oxygen and turning our oceans more acidic. We are threatening the very existence of life below water. It cannot wait. Our people and planet are counting on YOU. Do the right thing and act now."

Momoa will be seen on screen reprising Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has since been rescheduled for release in theaters in 2023.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.