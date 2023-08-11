Hawaii native Jason Momoa says he's 'devastated and heartbroken' by Maui wildfires

Other Hollywood stars such as Olivia Wilde and Carlos and Alex PenaVega have also spoken out about the disasters.

Hawaii native Jason Momoa is sharing his thoughts and ways for people to help amid devastating wildfires in Maui.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires," the Aquaman star wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

He also shared photos, videos, and words from the nonprofit 'Āina Momona, laying out the devastation to the Hawaiian island and ways that people can help.

Per the Associated Press, as of Thursday afternoon, the death toll rose to at least 53, with over 1,000 structures destroyed by fires that were still burning. According to the report, the wildfires are now the state's deadliest natural disaster since a tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island in 1960. The fire, which started Tuesday and caught the island by surprise, has been fueled by a dry summer and winds from a passing hurricane, according to experts.

People interested in donating can send money to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on Maui, according to Momoa's post.

Jason Momoa Jason Momoa | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"We are using this ActBlue platform because giving is quick and easy, and the funds come to us immediately, allowing us to get these funds to families in need faster. An accounting of all the monies raised through this fundraiser and our distribution to HCF will be posted to our website," the post read.

Momoa wasn't the only celebrity to take a stand in support of the Maui community. Husband-wife duo Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, who have lived on the Hawaiian island since 2017, shared a GoFundMe link to Carlos' Instagram where fans could donate to those in need.

"It's really hard but we are seeing people band together in a way that we haven't in a really long time," Alexa said in a video posted to her husband's Instagram Stories. "It's beautiful to see the community come together, but we're asking however you can, help this community."

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde, who also posted on her Instagram Stories, shared a donation link and said, "Maui has always saved me, scraped me off the floor when I've been down. I love her. Thinking of the destruction and the lives lost is really breaking my heart."