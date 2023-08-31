In an emotional message posted to social media Wednesday, the Hamilton actress, 34, wrote, "Grief. This one is a battle. I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me. You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father."

She went on to enumerate her father's strengths as a parent, writing, "Your best gift to me as a father was giving me a safe space to just be me. Not afraid of my womanhood and all the pain and awkwardness and social anxiety and tough burdens that society can put on us. You understood that."

In addition to the heartfelt statement, Jasmine shared a sweet video of her laughing at her father as he asks, "Are you filming me?" and sticks his tongue out at the camera. The Blindspotting actress also included several videos of the two casually singing, rapping, and lip-syncing along to numerous songs, including "Hit That Jive, Jack," as well as a tender clip from their 2013 movie Titus.

"There's so much [to] say, but I don't have many words," Jasmine concluded her tribute. "I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me and I will carry you in my heart forever."

The Joneses memorably made history at the 2020 Emmys as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year. Jasmine took home the prize for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn, while Ron won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on This Is Us. (He also won the award two years prior.)

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Ron's onscreen son Sterling K. Brown also shared a tribute in the wake of the actor's death. "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Brown wrote on Instagram. "The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

