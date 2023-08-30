When you're parched in the wilderness, Jared Leto is (apparently) here to quench your thirst.

The 51-year-old House of Gucci star (and part-time rock-climbing, structure-scaling menace) once again "got to spend some time in the great wide open," as he wrote Tuesday on Instagram alongside several photos of himself enjoying an undisclosed locale — shirtless, of course.

The carousel of images appeared to show Leto not only standing horrifically close to the edge of a massive cliff, but later venturing over it while hanging from a rope.

He finished the post with a shot of some flowers and himself dripping wet in a stream (again, without a shirt).

Jared Leto shares shirtless photo Jared Leto shares shirtless photo | Credit: Jared Leto/Instagram

All of his thirst-trapping had a purpose, however, as Leto plugged the imminent release of Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, in the comments section, urging fans to pre-save the release ahead of its Sept. 15 debut.

Leto recently starred opposite Haunted Mansion actors LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the villainous Hatbox Ghost — a beloved character lifted straight out of the Disney parks attraction upon which the new film is based.

See Leto's shirtless vacation photos in the Instagram post above.

