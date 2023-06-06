Jared Leto scales wall of Berlin hotel without a harness

Elevator must have been out of order?

Jared Leto decided to forgo an elevator and scale the wall of a hotel in Germany on Monday.

The actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, 51, climbed the brick wall of Hotel De Rome, a five-star luxury hotel in Berlin, without a harness, drawing an intrigued crowd. It is unclear why he scaled the building.

Reps for Leto did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Jared Leto scales the wall of a hotel in Germany Jared Leto scales the wall of a hotel in Germany | Credit: SplashNews.com

The Academy Award winner recently starred in the miniseries WeCrashed and films Morbius and House of Gucci. Leto will next appear in Haunted Mansion, director Justin Simien's adaptation of the 2003 film based on the beloved Disneyland attraction, as the Hatbox Ghost.

"It's very surprising. You'd be shocked to know who it was until you're told," Simien recently told EW of Leto's transformation. "The character itself, it's part digital, part physical performance. We're trying to go for something scary that feels like it could exist physically in the real world, on the ride, but pushes the scare a lot further than the ride does."

Leto "knocked it out of the park," Simien said. "He's very menacing and terrifying."

Other upcoming film credits include Tron: Ares and Darren Aronofsky's Adrift.

