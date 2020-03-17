Jared Leto emerged from 'silent meditation in the desert' and learned about coronavirus pandemic

Is there anything more L.A. than learning about the coronavirus pandemic only after emerging from a 12-day meditation retreat in the desert, thereby also presumably undoing all the stress release that meditation retreat did? If there is, we can't think of it.

That happened to Oscar winner Jared Leto, who posted about just such an experience on social media.



"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility."

"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever," he continued. "Mind blowing — to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

It's not all that dissimilar to what's happening with the contestants on Big Brother Germany. Those folks have been filming the reality show, reportedly unaware of the coronavirus pandemic and will be informed about it on live television.

Many celebrities, including some who've contracted the COVID-19 virus, have also urged people to stay at home whenever they can to help stop the spread. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, as well as actors Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, and Olga Kurylenko all revealed they tested positive for coronavirus as numerous cases continue to pop up in the United States and abroad.

Movie theaters, Broadway shows, film and TV productions, restaurants, and local businesses all either shut down entirely or are taking added precautions.

